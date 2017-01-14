Standoff at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Police vehicles raced across Billings after receiving a call that an armed male was hiding out in the Popeyes restaurant bathroom on the west side.

The standoff started around 8 p.m., Friday, when a young male was caught allegedly shoplifting at Scheels. According to Billings Police Sergeant Clyde Reid, Jacob Gore, was escorted to the Scheels' loss prevention center, when he pulled out a semi automatic handgun and pointed it at the employees.

From there, Gore took off, making a dash to Popeyes, in Shiloh Crossing, in an attempt to escape. At this point, Scheels' loss prevention notified the police of his whereabouts.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Deputies were the first to arrive on scene, setting up a small perimeter and clearing out Popeyes. Billings police, brought in their hostage negotiator, who called the suspect out of the bathroom, willingly and unarmed. Gore was arrested at the scene and the handgun was later located in the paper towel dispenser.

Sergeant Reid said Gore is looking at armed robbery charges.