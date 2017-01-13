Date set for trial of man accused of 2016 murder in Lame Deer

A trial date is set for a man charged federally for a homicide in Lame Deer last May.

Tyson Jo Lonebear is expected to go on trial March 13th for Second Degree Murder and Crime on a Reservation.

Lonebear has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Very little information is given in the federal indictment document. It states Lonebear unlawfully killed CL on May 18th.

Lonebear was arrested in Hardin in May and accused of killing Chay Little.

The affidavit of probable cause filed then stated Little had an altercation with a woman who went to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in that incident.

The court papers indicated Lonebear was a passenger in a vehicle that arrived at a home in Lame Deer where Little was also.

The documents state Little reached into the vehicle and punched, or tried to punch Lonebear, and that's when Lonebear stabbed little with a sword.