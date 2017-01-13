December Gold Star Award: Sharon Morgan

The first Gold Star Award of the year has been given to an exceptional teacher from Castle Rock Middle School.

Sharon Morgan is a 6th grade social studies and 7th grade geography teacher. Morgan says her classroom is a safe place for students, and she loves being able to help them build the stepping stones for their future.

Morgan says the best part about her job is seeing the excitement in her students eyes when they learn something new. As the gold star winner, Morgan received $250.00 to use toward the classroom.

She says she's not sure what she'll do with all the money yet, but she knows it will go toward teaching the students something new about the world around them