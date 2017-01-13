IRS opens online free tax software to help taxpayers prepare for tax filing season

You can now start the process of filing your taxes online.

The IRS announced Friday taxpayers can get a jump start on preparing their returns through Free File Alliance. Free File Alliance is a private sector group that partners with the IRS.

You can begin preparing your return and the companies will hold the return until the official start of filing season, which is January 23rd.

The IRS says anyone whose adjusted gross income in 2016 was $64,000 or less is eligible for Free File software.

Anyone earning more than that is able to use the Free File Fillable Forms, which is the electronic version of the IRS paper forms.

For more information click on the following link: https://www.irs.gov/uac/free-file-do-your-federal-taxes-for-free