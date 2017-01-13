Some budget relief for Wyoming from Amazon sales taxes - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Some budget relief for Wyoming from Amazon sales taxes

By Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming's beleaguered state budget will get help from online sales taxes.
    
Gov. Matt Mead announced Thursday the state and Amazon have reached a voluntary collection agreement. The online retail giant will begin collecting tax on its sales in Wyoming starting March 1.
    
Amazon already collects sales tax in 34 states and the District of Columbia.
    
Wyoming has made big budget cuts over the past couple years to keep up with falling revenue from declining coal, oil and natural gas production. Hardest-hit right now are public schools, which face a $360 million annual shortfall.
    
Wyoming is among seven states without a state income tax and relies on sales and minerals taxes more than most others.
    
Mead's office says the long-term benefit of Amazon's sales taxes is difficult to predict.

