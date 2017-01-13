Hooves and horns of rodeo

The weekend many rodeo lovers wait for is finally here: the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit finals. But the cowboys aren't the only stars of the show. The animals play an equally important role.

There are around 200 Montana-bred animals who participate this weekend.

In total, they'll eat 12 tons of hay and 5 tons of grain by Sunday.

All of that is supplied by organizers, who say that amount is what's needed to keep the animals fed and ready to compete. They're comparable to pro athletes - bred for rodeo and treated like it, too.

“They only work for eight seconds a day and maybe three days a week on average, the best of 'em," Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit president Jim Croff said. "And they/'re taken care of like they're your own kids 'cause that is their livelihood.”

Croff says they're also some of the best livestock in the world.

“We got people that come up here to rodeo, and get on this stuff leaving like, 'wow,'" Croff said. "We’ve got judges that judge rodeos all over the world. And they always want to come up to the Montana circuit finals, and they leave here like, man, their mouths are open. They can’t believe our stock."

The steers, bulls and broncos as super athletes. The horses weigh anywhere from 13 to 1500 pounds. The bulls? Up to 22 hundred pounds.