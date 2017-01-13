Benefit this weekend to help veterans with PTSD

An event this weekend in Billings is to show veterans it's okay to talk about PTSD.

The benefit, hosted by the American Legion Post 4 and Warrior Wishes Montana, is an effort to bring a lighthearted feel to a serious subject.

It's a subject American Legion Post 4 Post Commander Mike O'Reilly knows all too well.

O'Reilly joined the Army in 2004 and says he didn't ask for help until his fourth deployment. He says he should have asked after his first deployment. Post Commander O'Reilly says, "I should of and I didn't. I've had buddies that went on one deployment and they're not here today 'cause they didn't talk to someone and I don't want that for anybody. I don't want families to be missing people, I don't want that for anybody."

Co-President and Founder of Warrior Wishes Montana, Miguel Gonzalez says this is an opportunity for the civilian and veteran world to come together and support veterans and their families. When it comes to talking about PTSD Gonzalez says, "Come down to the Legion, come and talk to any of us. You don't have to be in a classroom setting, you don't have to take the medication, we know what you're going through 'cause we've all been there and are still going through that so let's heal together."

The Wigging Out Party is Saturday, January 14. It will be at the American Legion Post 4 at 1540 Broadwater Avenue. The event starts at 6:00 pm and the cost is $7.00.