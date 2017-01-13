Why developers are building solar panels in Reed Point

A nearly 9,000 solar panel 16-acre farm construction project is being built in Reed Point.

The company is building over 40,000 solar panels at projects in Reed Point, Helena and Hardin. They're expected to be complete by mid-March. All three projects are completely funded through private investments.

Senior Project Manager David Fitzgerald says Enerparc chose these locations because they had lots of space and are close to a sub station. The land owners are willing to lease their land as well. According to Fitzgerald, the power from the solar panel farms will go back to the general grid for use throughout Montana.

Enerparc is working on a new deal that would start in March to bring solar panel farm projects to Helena and Great Falls.