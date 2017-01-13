Bush daughters welcome Obama's as 'former First Children'

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, facing defeat on his "Obamacare" replacement, says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill.

Doctors intending to perform cataract surgery on a 67-year-old woman in Britain found something rather unexpected: 17 contact lenses mashed together in her right eye.

Law enforcement officials say they have located the vehicle wanted in connection with the deaths of three women near a rural southwestern Idaho farmhouse.

TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say they have found nine bodies and are only looking for one more person among a group who got swept up in a furious flash flood in the Tonto National Forest in Arizona.

Italian authorities defused an American bomb dating back to world war two Sunday morning. The ANM-65 bomb weighs about a thousand pounds. It took authorities a few hours to do the work. Roads in the area were closed during the operation.