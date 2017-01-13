Students gain confidence in reading with comfort dogs

What happens when your child struggles to develop their reading skills? Where do you turn when your kids need practice reading out loud in a non-judgmental environment?

Enter in the dogs.

Julie Myers organizes R.E.A.D. (Reading Education Assistance Dogs) in Billings, made possible by funding from the Otto and Yvonne Mansfield Endowment at St. Vincent Healthcare.

Myers has been a witness to kids' transformations through the program.

"I see a big transformation in the kids," says Myers. "Their confidence is just built so much by reading to these dogs."

The program is offered statewide in libraries and at extracurricular school programs through Intermountain Therapy Animals. For children to participate, they must be able to read. This isn't just for kids struggling to read, but all students who just want to have fun reading.

These dogs are specially trained and tested as companion animals, so they're mild-mannered and sweet as can be... Just don't fault them if they nod off a little during story time.

R.E.A.D. volunteers bring their furry companions to schools and after-school programs across the state, but there are a handful of options for the public.

The Billings Public Library offers R.E.A.D. the first Saturday of every month at 10:30 a.m. Bozeman Public Library offers R.E.A.D. every Wednesday at 4 p.m., and the Belgrade Library also offers R.E.A.D. throughout the year. The Lewis and Clark Library in Helena has R.E.A.D. dogs throughout the year as well, the next session is coming up on Saturday, January 21 at 10:30 a.m.

The Billings Public Library is having their Puppy Party where you can meet the R.E.A.D. volunteer dogs during a storytime and participate in a craft activity. This event is open to kids of all ages on Saturday, January 14 at 10:30 a.m. in the children's room.

Please contact the libraries for more information.

There are several independent therapy dog groups not affiliated with Intermountain Therapy Animals who volunteer their time across the state. We happily encourage you to check those groups out and give them your support.

If you have a four-legged companion who you think would be a good volunteer for R.E.A.D., please visit Therapyanimals.org.