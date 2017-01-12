New study shows Montana needs to improve roads, bridges and highways

As Jake Turnbull takes the field with the Billings Mustangs this week, both his host family and birth family are in the crowd, but it's safe to say the trip to Dehler Park is quite a bit longer for the Turnbulls.
During the summer, many kids spend their time swimming in city pools.
Wildland firefighters continue working hard, battling fires across the state this summer.
Former U.S. Senator Conrad Burns was laid to rest with military honors in Arlington National Cemetery Monday.
TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say they have found nine bodies and are only looking for one more person among a group who got swept up in a furious flash flood in the Tonto National Forest in Arizona.
Today is the last day of the Big Sky State Games and one of the last sports to finish was softball.
Sunday was the last day of the Big Sky State Games.
WASHINGTON (AP) - There's another possible delay to the Senate's consideration of a Republican bill to repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law.
A national bridal chain is closing its doors forever, leaving brides-to-be dress-less at the altar.
A 26-year-old Kalispell woman is now an internet sensation and it's all thanks to her body-positive post she made on Facebook a few weeks ago.
Doctors intending to perform cataract surgery on a 67-year-old woman in Britain found something rather unexpected: 17 contact lenses mashed together in her right eye.
Law enforcement officials say they have located the vehicle wanted in connection with the deaths of three women near a rural southwestern Idaho farmhouse.
Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, visits Glacier National Park. Zuckerberg spent Saturday with park rangers, learning about the impact of climate change. In his Facebook post, he says the impact of global warming is very clear...
There have already been twenty-six reported cases of syphilis in Montana this year.
Former U.S. Senator Conrad Burns was laid to rest with military honors in Arlington National Cemetery Monday.
