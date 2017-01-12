Police: Man called, reported his drunken driving crash - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Police: Man called, reported his drunken driving crash

Posted:

STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut have arrested a man they say called them to report that he drove drunk and crashed into a snowbank.

Stonington police say 28-year-old Norman Boiselle contacted them Sunday night to notify them that he had finished driving home after crashing his car into s snowbank along state Route 201.

Police say the Old Mystic man told dispatchers that he had been driving drunk and wanted to turn himself in.

Responding officers say Boiselle appeared intoxicated and failed field sobriety tests.

He faces charges including driving under the influence. He is free on $600 bond pending a Jan. 20 court appearance.

