Troops to Teachers defunding means less support for service members

Head to the Troops to Teachers website, and all you'll find are blank pages.

Try calling a state office, and you're told your call won't go through.

Instead you have to call an operator at the program's national headquarters in Pensacola, because all regional funding to Troops to Teachers has been cut.

It's a frustrating turn of events for transitions managers at Malmstrom, where Troops to Teachers regional coordinators used to visit each month to help interested service members with applications and answer questions.

But since funding was cut about a month ago, they're no longer coming. And while the program is still in place, some say it now comes with a discouraging non-human element.

"Personally I would rather have people to talk to," Malmstrom's transitions manager David Burger said. "And I think the separating service members would prefer to have someone to talk to. I think by losing our regional coverage, we've lost that human element into the program, which could deter people from actually applying."

A January 3rd message on proudtoservagain.com says state funding has been delayed while the Troops to Teachers grant program is being reviewed to see if it meets DOD regulations. But Burger said his office was never told why funding was cut.

He said he hopes they'll get regional funding back in the new fiscal year this October, and until then, service members need to get started applying to the program even earlier.

For people like Lt. Col. Austin Holthaus, a lack of state coordinators means less support and more questions.

He's retiring soon and wants to use his Master's degree in education to teach outside of a military setting, maybe as a social studies teacher.

But he said joining Troops to Teachers may be more difficult now that there's no one at the Montana office.

"The window for moving and transitioning closes quickly," he said. "A lot of things are going on. So you'd like not to have those barriers in place to prevent you from opportunities that might be out there."

Burger also got his teaching license through the program in 2004. He said keeping it intact is also vital for Montana schools, which often recruit from Troops to Teachers.

"I think it will have an impact especially in a state like Montana that oftentimes has trouble retaining teachers due to the salaries," he said.

Wake Up Montana called the Office of Public Instruction to find out how many Troops to Teachers trainees teach at Montana public schools, and they referred us to the regional office in Bozeman - which is now closed. OPI said they will continue to look into our question.

We also tried calling the national office and left a voice mail with our question.

Senator Jon Tester has also called on Defense Secretary Ash Carter to reinstate funding.