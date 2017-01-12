Shoshone Forests and Mountain Biking

Shoshone National Forest Managers want to stop mountain bikers from making their own trails, or using game and cattle trails. So, they’re proposing designated mountain bike routes. A mountain biker club representative asked Park County Commissioners to intervene. The bikers fear they’ll lose trails they’ve used before.

In 2015, Park County Pedalers president John Gallagher said it took nearly ten years of paperwork to build a new biking trail on BLM and City land near Cody.

On Tuesday, he asked the Park County Commissioners to help preserve bikers access on trails they’ve used in the past that may soon be off limits if a new Shoshone National Forest plan is approved. The plan would designate an official system of multi-use, non-motorized trails.

Gallagher said the bikers now use any trail they find, “If a trail exists we can ride it and we typically do ride those trails. But a lot of those trails are not in the system. It’s nothing we never even considered before the proposal of this rule.”

The Forest Service issued its proposal in late November, and is nearing the end of its second comment period.

Shoshone National Forest spokeswoman Kristie Salzmann said the new plan would add 35 miles of new biking and hiking trails in the Sunlight Basin area, and near Meeteetse. She said bikers use of unofficial trails could damage the landscape.

Salzmann explained, “We do know that mountain bikers in the past have utilized game trails. But, they have also gone beyond in different places outside of Cody and built trails...”

Gallagher told the Commissioners there used to be more system trails on the Shoshone Forest.

He said, “I’ve got about eight that I’ve identified that were system trails….”

And the commissioners voted to send a letter to the Forest Supervisor asking for a longer comment period.

Salzmann said when the comment period ends Thursday, it will have been open for six weeks. She said there’ve been a lot of comments. Not all were in favor of Mountain biking on the Forest. Nevertheless, mountain biking use is growing.

She said, “We know that mountain bike use is going to continue to increase around the Shoshone National Forest and we want to make sure it’s a safe place for all user groups.”

You can comment on the plan through Thursday, January 12. Email your comments to: <comments-rocky-mountain-shoshone@fs.fed.us>