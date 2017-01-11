Matthews Leading MSUB to Strong Conference Start

So far so good for the MSU Billings men's basketball team in conference. At 4-2, it's their best start through six games in the GNAC since 2014, where they started 3-3, but they know there's a lot of work to still be done.

"You have to kind of temper that knowing that there's a long season ahead of us," said Yellowjackets head coach Jamie Stevens. "We still have four big road trips, and we've kind of shown we can play with everyone in the league, but that also builds a little bit of a target too."

The only target this year for MSUB has been on the basket. The Yellowjackets are second in the conference in scoring, and rank first in field goal percentage at 49%, as well as three-point percentage at a blistering 44 percent.

"You have some guys that are dialed in, and some of that shooting is contagious," said Stevens. "I'm happy with how they're playing, but I'm more excited about how unselfish they are. And they're really playing together, and that's what they need to do every single week."

"We bring back eight returners, so that always helps," said Yellowjackets senior guard Marc Matthews. "And this is a close group, so we're hanging out a lot off the court, and it shows on the court as well."

Maybe the most dialed in player has been senior guard Marc Matthews, who through six conference match-ups leads the team at 20 points per game, including 45 percent from three. And just last week he was named both the GNAC as well as the NCAA D-II player of the week for scoring 48 points in a pair of Yellowjacket wins.

"It's an honor, because you know, it's not just me," Matthews said. "I've got my teammates out there helping me out. It's a good thing, And also we're winning, which is a plus."

"He's playing even better than what we would probably expect out of him," said Stevens. "But those are team awards as much as they are anything. And that's what we told the guys. Keep taking care of business, and keep having 2-0 weeks, and then all those awards will come your way."

In addition to Matthews' honor, the MSUB team was named the GNAC Team of the Week last week for another one of those 2-0 weeks. None of that matters though during a snowy week in January, as the Yellowjackets have their eyes on being the team of the year come March.