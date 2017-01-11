Truck hits pole, leaving hundreds without power in Laurel Wednesday

Hundreds of residents and businesses in Laurel were without power Wednesday afternoon after a truck hit a power pole.

Crews have been hard at work at the Exxon Mobil all afternoon. They were trying to restore power to more than 1,200 customers who were without power, after a truck hit a power pole.

According to NorthWestern Energy, the pole snapped near the Exxon off of South 1st Avenue, just before 11 a.m. NWE said power was restored to all but 50 customers around noon. NWE said replacing the poles will take crews about 6-8 hours to finish.

A waitress at Beartooth Grill says right around the lunch-hour rush, they had their power back on, but their credit card machines were down until almost 2:00 p.m.

"We had to write everything down, and so we had to write out people's receipts, which took a lot of time because we had to look up prices and everything

too to make sure we're getting everything right, and then we only had a certain amount of credit card slips and those ran out," Mikala Sherbrook said.

According to NWE, at this time, all customers should have their power back.