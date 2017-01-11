Truck hits pole, leaving hundreds without power in Laurel Wednesday

TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say they have found nine bodies and are only looking for one more person among a group who got swept up in a furious flash flood in the Tonto National Forest in Arizona.
Today is the last day of the Big Sky State Games and one of the last sports to finish was softball.
Sunday was the last day of the Big Sky State Games.
WASHINGTON (AP) - There's another possible delay to the Senate's consideration of a Republican bill to repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law.
A national bridal chain is closing its doors forever, leaving brides-to-be dress-less at the altar.
HONOLULU (AP) - A fire that broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor of a Honolulu high-rise left three people dead and 12 injured.
CODY – A new challenge for mountain bikers is open in Cody.
It's day two of Big Sky State Games. KULR 8 had the chance to follow archers around in one of the lesser-known state games sports.
Big black plumes of smoke could be seen across town this afternoon after a fire started at the Billings Regional Landfill.
There have already been twenty-six reported cases of syphilis in Montana this year.
MISSOULA- Facebook founder, Mark Zukerberg took to his own Facebook account over the weekend to talk and share pictures of Glacier National Park In his post, Zuckerberg said “I'm spending the afternoon at Glacier National Park in Montana with some National Park Service Rangers.
Calcium is essential for strong bones and healthy teeth. It also plays a role in the functioning of the nervous system, muscles blood vessels and the heart.
Big black plumes of smoke could be seen across town this afternoon after a fire started at the Billings Regional Landfill.
The missing person case involving Rory Wanner is now being investigated as an active homicide case.
