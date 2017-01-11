US seeks changes to coal program, but Trump could alter path

TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say they have found nine bodies and are only looking for one more person among a group who got swept up in a furious flash flood in the Tonto National Forest in Arizona.
Today is the last day of the Big Sky State Games and one of the last sports to finish was softball.
Sunday was the last day of the Big Sky State Games.
WASHINGTON (AP) - There's another possible delay to the Senate's consideration of a Republican bill to repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law.
A national bridal chain is closing its doors forever, leaving brides-to-be dress-less at the altar.
HONOLULU (AP) - A fire that broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor of a Honolulu high-rise left three people dead and 12 injured.
CODY – A new challenge for mountain bikers is open in Cody.
It's day two of Big Sky State Games. KULR 8 had the chance to follow archers around in one of the lesser-known state games sports.
Big black plumes of smoke could be seen across town this afternoon after a fire started at the Billings Regional Landfill.
There have already been twenty-six reported cases of syphilis in Montana this year.
MISSOULA- Facebook founder, Mark Zukerberg took to his own Facebook account over the weekend to talk and share pictures of Glacier National Park In his post, Zuckerberg said “I'm spending the afternoon at Glacier National Park in Montana with some National Park Service Rangers.
Calcium is essential for strong bones and healthy teeth. It also plays a role in the functioning of the nervous system, muscles blood vessels and the heart.
Big black plumes of smoke could be seen across town this afternoon after a fire started at the Billings Regional Landfill.
Here are the latest updates.
The missing person case involving Rory Wanner is now being investigated as an active homicide case.
There have already been twenty-six reported cases of syphilis in Montana this year.
Here are the latest updates.
The continued hot, dry weather has prompted officials to step up fire restrictions in Yellowstone County. Stage II Fire restrictions were implemented Friday morning, July 14 on private lands in Yellowstone County.
If anyone had any doubts how Pope Francis feels about people who always complain, the answer is now tacked to the door of his frugal suite in a Vatican residence: "no whining". A picture of the red and white Italian language sign was posted on the Vatican insider website and its presence on the pope's door confirmed to Reuters by its editor-in-chief. The sign was given to Pope Francis recently by Italian psychologist and self-help author Salvo Noe. Francis promised Noe he...
A new craze is taking over the world, snorting chocolate.
Two pedestrians in the Heights could be getting a citation for crossing the street when they were not supposed to.
According to Montana Highway Patrol, three people died Thursday afternoon in a two-car crash on I-94 near Hysham. Trooper Scott McDermott says the car transporting the three people who died had North Dakota plates. He says the car with North Dakota plates rolled through the median, killing all three people in the car. Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash. The highway is back open tonight after one lane in each direction of the east and westbound lanes was ...
