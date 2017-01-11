Senate committee sets Jan. 17 confirmation hearing for Zinke

This October, Yellowstone County Judge Russell Fagg will step down from the bench. In a statement Fagg explains that he will step down from his position as a State District Court Judge, effective October 13, 2017.
Greg Gianforte took the stage to address his supporters after claiming victory Thursday night in Montana's special election.
Hundreds of people lined up outside the Expo Center at MetraPark.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was in town Saturday to stump for congressional candidate Rob Quist.
Vice President Mike Pence is in Billings Friday to join a political rally in support of congressional candidate Greg Gianforte at MetraPark.
Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Montana to campaign with congressional candidate and political outsider Rob Quist on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21. The tour will include free public rallies in Missoula, Butte, Billings, and Bozeman.
Donald Trump Jr., President Donald Trump's oldest son, stopped in Billings on April 21 to continue his campaign in Montana for Republican U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte.
Friday was day two of filing for the 2017 Billings municipal election. No new names were added to the list of candidates on Friday, but we have confirmation Montana State House Representative Jeff Essmann is intending to file for mayor.
Two candidates filed today for the mayoral race: Bill Cole and Randy Hafer.
Billings residents already are filing for the Billings municipal election.
There have already been twenty-six reported cases of syphilis in Montana this year.
The continued hot, dry weather has prompted officials to step up fire restrictions in Yellowstone County. Stage II Fire restrictions were implemented Friday morning, July 14 on private lands in Yellowstone County.
If anyone had any doubts how Pope Francis feels about people who always complain, the answer is now tacked to the door of his frugal suite in a Vatican residence: "no whining". A picture of the red and white Italian language sign was posted on the Vatican insider website and its presence on the pope's door confirmed to Reuters by its editor-in-chief. The sign was given to Pope Francis recently by Italian psychologist and self-help author Salvo Noe. Francis promised Noe he...
A new craze is taking over the world, snorting chocolate.
Two pedestrians in the Heights could be getting a citation for crossing the street when they were not supposed to.
According to Montana Highway Patrol, three people died Thursday afternoon in a two-car crash on I-94 near Hysham. Trooper Scott McDermott says the car transporting the three people who died had North Dakota plates. He says the car with North Dakota plates rolled through the median, killing all three people in the car. Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash. The highway is back open tonight after one lane in each direction of the east and westbound lanes was ...
