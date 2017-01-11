Senate committee sets Jan. 17 confirmation hearing for Zinke - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Senate committee sets Jan. 17 confirmation hearing for Zinke

BILLINGS, Mont. -

A time change has been announced for Congressman Ryan Zinke's confirmation hearing next week.

The hearing in front of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee will still take place Tuesday, January 17, but the time for it to start is at 12:15 p.m. MST. It was originally scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m.

President Elect Donald Trump nominated the congressman for Secretary of the Interior in December.

You can catch Representative Zinke's confirmation hearing while it's happening on Tuesday, January 17th on the KULR-8 Facebook page.

