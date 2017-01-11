Senate committee sets Jan. 17 confirmation hearing for Zinke

The 2017 Big Sky Conference football season officially begins Sunday in Park City, Utah. For the next two days, representatives from all 13 football members of the conference will gather to meet with the media, and kick off another exciting season of Big Sky Conference Football. Our Shaun Rainey and Ben Wineman will join you every day with news and analysis from Park City, including the pre-season offensive and defensive MVPs, first and second team selections, and the pre-season rank...

The upcoming total solar eclipse will put more people in Grand Teton National Park than have ever been there before. That’s the word from the park public affairs office. Park administrators are preparing for the crush of people. Dangling midair 150 feet below a helicopter is dangerous, but 20 mountain climbing rangers do it every other week, just for practice. Jenny Lake District Ranger Scott Guenther explained, “We’ve got folks who are nurses, paramedi...

If anyone had any doubts how Pope Francis feels about people who always complain, the answer is now tacked to the door of his frugal suite in a Vatican residence: "no whining". A picture of the red and white Italian language sign was posted on the Vatican insider website and its presence on the pope's door confirmed to Reuters by its editor-in-chief. The sign was given to Pope Francis recently by Italian psychologist and self-help author Salvo Noe. Francis promised Noe he...

Two pedestrians in the Heights could be getting a citation for crossing the street when they were not supposed to.

"It has taken 17 years to finally get our first crop in the ground." In 2001, industrial hemp became legal to grow in Montana. And considering it's one of the fastest growing crops around, it's amazing how long it took to actually be planted in Montana soil. "We have about six hundred miles that we share with our Canadian neighbors, and they're making good money on industrial hemp, whereas Montana's making not one penny," says Chris Christiaens, lobbyist for Mont...