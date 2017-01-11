Plow drivers working overtime - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Plow drivers working overtime

MONTANA -

Winter is in full swing and Brandy Hamilton, at the state office in Missoula, said hundreds of plows are working overtime across the state, and even with constant reminders, many drivers are continuing to put their lives and those of plow drivers at risk.

As of January 10th, 15 plows have been hit and damaged by distracted drivers. Two of those plows are totaled and that's going to cost taxpayers about $300,000 to replace. We also learned, how dedicated plow drivers are to their jobs. Hamilton said some drivers have worked 22 days straight, each shift about 12-hours long.

One way they're hoping to keep those plow drivers safe is by adding light kits to the rear of the vehicles. The hope is this addition will increase visibility and remind drivers to keep their distance.

M-DOT said they understand the plows are slow and can be an inconvenience, but bare in mind, everyone is tired. So please be patient and give the plows room to do their work.

