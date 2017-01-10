Two suspects in fall casino robbery appear in court - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Two suspects in fall casino robbery appear in court

BILLINGS, Mont. -

Two suspects in a fall casino robbery in Billings hear the multiple charges against them in court.

20-year old Kaleb Tull is charged with nine counts, including six counts of robbery with weapons enhancement and three counts of assault with a weapon.

19-year-old Steven Delgadillo is also charged with nine counts, including robbery with weapons enhancement, five counts of robbery by accountability with weapons enhancement and three counts of assault with a weapon by accountability. According to court documents, three men walked into the Lucky Lil's Casino on King Park Drive on November 12 of last year with guns.

Documents state the men made people in the casino get on the ground and empty their pockets. The papers also state a passenger vehicle dropped off and later picked up the three suspects.

Documents indicate an employee watching surveillance video from earlier in the day recognized two people who resembled two of the suspects. According to the documents, tips came in and Tull was identified as one of the suspects.

Documents state two people identified Tull and Delgadillo in surveillance video.

Police say they're still looking for the third person.

