FBI releases surveillance photos of armed bank robbery suspect - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

FBI releases surveillance photos of armed bank robbery suspect

By KULR-8 News Staff
Photos released by the FBI of the suspect who robbed Little Horn State Bank Tuesday afternoon
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The Billings Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating an armed bank robbery that happened on Billings' west end Tuesday.

Police say the armed robbery happened about 3:45 Tuesday afternoon at Little Horn State Bank in the 2900 block of Central Avenue. Police tell us a man, wearing a mask and sunglasses, walked into the bank with a gun and demanded money from the tellers. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man, who is described as being 5'7"-5'9" and 180lbs., was wearing distressed, baggy jeans, a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored tennis shoes and dark glasses. He was last seen leaving the scene in a dark-colored vehicle. He is considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, no one was injured in the armed robbery, and the suspect remains on the loose. Anyone with information can call the FBI Salt Lake City Office at (801) 579-1400.  

