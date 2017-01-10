Update on Yellowstone Detention Facility project - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Update on Yellowstone Detention Facility project

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Yellowstone County Commissioners and other leaders meet to discuss bids for the Yellowstone County Detention Facility's construction project.

KULR-8 spoke with Yellowstone County Commissioner Robyn Driscoll. She says companies who didn't get the construction manager at risk, will have the chance to bid on a different aspect of the project.

Driscoll says she believes  the bids will be competitive for plumbing, asphalt and masonry jobs. She says so far, everything is on schedule and the county has enough money for the project.

The most costly part, and Driscoll is concerned about it, is the detention facility's kitchen and laundry service.

"To sub that out that conserves the laundry service and itself would be really pricey so we will work with the construction manager at risk to figure out a plan as far as how we keep that operating while the construction is going on," she said.

Driscoll says weather permitting, they will break ground in March.

