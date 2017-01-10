State gets grant to treat young adults suffering psychosis - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

State gets grant to treat young adults suffering psychosis

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - The state has received a $253,000 federal grant for a program to help treat young adults after they suffer a psychotic episode - marked by hallucinations or delusions.
    
Research by the National Institute of Mental Health has shown that if left untreated, young adults experiencing psychosis are more likely to develop serious mental illness such as schizophrenia.
    
The grant announced Tuesday in Billings is aimed at providing psychiatric treatment, resiliency counseling, family counseling, case management and employment assistance to people ages 16 to 25 to treat and manage their condition before it worsens, while also helping them stay in school, find housing and work.
    
Livingston psychiatrist Ana Stan, Billings Clinic and the South Central Regional Mental Health Center will treat patients in the corridor between Billings and Bozeman.

