Emoji? Bunny? The next generation Monopoly token? You decide - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Emoji? Bunny? The next generation Monopoly token? You decide

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - Hashtags, emojis and even a rubber duck may replace dogs, cats and hats in an upcoming version of the Monopoly board game.
    
Hasbro Inc. began a worldwide contest Tuesday to let people choose the eight tokens to be included in the next generation of the property acquisition game, based on the real-life streets of Atlantic City, New Jersey.
    
Longtime staples of the game including the hat, the Scottie dog and the wheelbarrow could see themselves replaced by a winking emoji, a hashtag, a clunky '80s-style cellphone, or a pair of bunny slippers.
    
Voting runs through Jan. 31 at www.VoteMonopoly.com, and results will be announced on March 19.
    
The version of the game with the new fan-picked tokens will go on sale in August.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • TrendingMore>>

  • Alfred Angelo closes leaving many without wedding dresses

    Alfred Angelo closes leaving many without wedding dresses

    Sunday, July 16 2017 12:42 AM EDT2017-07-16 04:42:44 GMT

         A national bridal chain is closing its doors forever, leaving brides-to-be dress-less at the altar.     

         A national bridal chain is closing its doors forever, leaving brides-to-be dress-less at the altar.     

  • Honolulu high-rise fire that left 3 dead like 'horror movie'

    Honolulu high-rise fire that left 3 dead like 'horror movie'

    Sunday, July 16 2017 12:36 AM EDT2017-07-16 04:36:42 GMT

    HONOLULU (AP) - A fire that broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor of a Honolulu high-rise left three people dead and 12 injured. 

    HONOLULU (AP) - A fire that broke out Friday afternoon in a unit on the 26th floor of a Honolulu high-rise left three people dead and 12 injured. 

  • Pope tacks sign on Vatican door: "No whining"

    Pope tacks sign on Vatican door: "No whining"

    Friday, July 14 2017 5:40 PM EDT2017-07-14 21:40:32 GMT

    If anyone had any doubts how Pope Francis feels about people who always complain, the answer is now tacked to the door of his frugal suite in a Vatican residence: "no whining". A picture of the red and white Italian language sign was posted on the Vatican insider website and its presence on the pope's door confirmed to Reuters by its editor-in-chief. The sign was given to Pope Francis recently by Italian psychologist and self-help author Salvo Noe. Francis promised Noe he...

    If anyone had any doubts how Pope Francis feels about people who always complain, the answer is now tacked to the door of his frugal suite in a Vatican residence: "no whining". A picture of the red and white Italian language sign was posted on the Vatican insider website and its presence on the pope's door confirmed to Reuters by its editor-in-chief. The sign was given to Pope Francis recently by Italian psychologist and self-help author Salvo Noe. Francis promised Noe he...

    •   