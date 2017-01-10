Pageant winner uses title to help cancer patients

Bailey Veteto is wrapping up her yearlong reign as Miss Teen Rodeo Montana, which included her campaign to help cancer patients.

Bailey says the loss of her cheerleading coach inspired her to help people battling cancer. Bailey used some of her profit from her 4-H calf to buy western silk scarves for patients she visited at Billings Clinic. Bailey says she wanted to give a piece of her world and says it was well worth it.

During her reign, Bailey traveled across Montana going to rodeos, answering questions, chasing calves, selling raffle tickets and wearing pink ribbon chaps dedicated to her late cheer coach, Connie.

Bailey has also been inspired to be a gene therapist. She says she has had numerous family members with M.S., diabetes or other genetic disorders that could have benefited from gene therapy. Bailey says this and the strong men and women she has met battling cancer have inspired her.