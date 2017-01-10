VIDEO: Crew tries to rescue beagle stuck on side of cliff

This search and rescue team had to pull out all the stops trying to rescue a dog off a cliff outside Provo, Utah.

Utah County Search and Rescue spent last Friday on an important mission to rescue a beagle according to KSL News.

Shaun Roundy captured video of their attempt to rescue Mary the Beagle. He told KSL News, usually when he rescues someone, they're relieved and happy to see him. He says dogs are usually happy to see someone.

Well, not Mary!

She was very distressed and would not be coaxed down, even with treats or communication with her owner via a walkie-talkie.

Crews left her with an emergency kit to try her rescue the next day with hand warmers, blankets, jerky and a can of sardines.

According to KSL News, the next day when they attempted again to rescue Mary, she had already come down the cliff herself! Search and rescue say she had minor injuries, but she's doing OK.

