EPA says Rocky Boy water okay to drink

After almost three weeks of a boil order, water on Rocky Boy is now safe to drink.
In a post from yesterday on KHEW 88.5FM's Facebook page, the Tribal Water Resources Department writes:
Tribal water Resources Department received official notification today from the Environmental Protection Agency lifting the boil order that has been in affect on the Newtown Water System since December 22nd, 2016.
In an email from EPA, "daily total coliform sampling from the Rocky Boy Rural water system (Newtown) has been analyzed as safe for samples taken December 27-29, 2016 & Jan 3-4, 2017, the Rocky Boy ma...y discontinue the boil order. The Rocky Boy may also discontinue daily sampling and must now collect weekly samples (one sample per week starting next week) until notified in writing by the EPA that the Rocky Boy can return to monthly monitoring."
