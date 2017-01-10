Cut Bank's first brewery to open in 2017

You'll soon be able to enjoy a pint of "Penguin Piss", an amber ale made with water from the Triple Divide Pass in Glacier National Park, at Cut Bank Creek Brewery.

Kim and Louis Stoltz are turning the old Cut Bank Plumbing building into Glacier County's first brewery and the closest one for about 100 miles.

Louis has been brewing his own beer for six years, and now, others can enjoy those brews too.

“I want a place that when you come in you feel welcome," Louis says. "You can sit back, visit with your friends, bring your mom and dad down and have a cup of coffee or a beer. That’s kind of what I want."

Cut Bank Creek will have an IPA, a pale ale, a stout, and a few rotating taps, as well as the special amber ale.

The brewery is also getting a head start with a Growth Through Agriculture grant from the state.

It was one of 17 businesses to receive a grant in December. The brewery received $40,000, which Kim and Louis used to buy stainless steel brewing equipment.

They also use Montana-grown barley and other agricultural products like hops in their homemade brews.

“Anything we can do that’s made right here in Montana or put together, that’s what we wanna do," Louis says. "We don’t wanna source it out where it's going out of state, 'cause it don't do us any good if we don't help the people here. ”

In total, over $600,000 was given to all types of agricultural businesses across the state. Another brewery, Busted Knuckle in Glasgow, received almost $40,000 to expand their brewery