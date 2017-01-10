Rose Park pool demolition approved

Plans and specifications for the demolition of the Rose Park Pool Operations building, damaged by a fire in March, were prepared and advertised for bids in December.

Monday, the Billings City Council, made a decision on the pool facility's fate.

They approved the staff recommendation to award the demolition contract to Asphalt Plus, Inc., for $51,000. Next steps include getting a contract approved, at the end of January, for 2 buildings to be built in the place of the Rose Park Pool's Operation building.

One building will be a new pool operations building and the other will be a bath house. Michael Whitaker, Director of Billings Parks and Recreation, said the plans will bring a better experience for users.

“We're going to increase the shade, and provide exterior showers, and lockers,” said Whitaker. Adding, the new design will improve customer service and decrease the operating costs of the facility.