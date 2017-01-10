Increase in human trafficking victims rescued

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox announces an increase in rescues of human trafficking victims in the state.

AG Fox said while Montana experienced a 100% increase in human trafficking cases between 2015 and 2016, victims rescued are rising. He said 22 adult victims were rescued in Montana between 2015 and 2016 and that's an increase of 83%. Five juvenile victims were rescued, which is an increase of 400%.

Fox said over the years, they've been focusing on putting a stop to human trafficking through a number of initiatives. “We have started a public awareness and education campaign so that Montanans understand first of all that this does happen in Montana, and secondly, so they can look out for warning signs and hopefully reach out to law enforcement if they see something they think is suspicious,” said Fox.

Fox encourages you to check out the agency's human trafficking website, which is provided under our connections tab. He said you can find continuing education on human trafficking and the signs to look out for there. There's also a 24 hour national hotline number you can call at 888-373-7888 or text 233-733 if you see anything, and don't forget, if you see something wrong, you can always call 911.