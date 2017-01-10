Increase in human trafficking victims rescued - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Increase in human trafficking victims rescued

Posted: Updated:
MONTANA -

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox announces an increase in rescues of human trafficking victims in the state.

AG Fox said while Montana experienced a 100% increase in human trafficking cases between 2015 and 2016, victims rescued are rising. He said 22 adult victims were rescued in Montana between 2015 and 2016 and that's an increase of 83%. Five juvenile victims were rescued, which is an increase of 400%.

Fox said over the years, they've been focusing on putting a stop to human trafficking through a number of initiatives. “We have started a public awareness and education campaign so that Montanans understand first of all that this does happen in Montana, and secondly, so they can look out for warning signs and hopefully reach out to law enforcement if they see something they think is suspicious,” said Fox.

Fox encourages you to check out the agency's human trafficking website, which is provided under our connections tab. He said you can find continuing education on human trafficking and the signs to look out for there. There's also a 24 hour national hotline number you can call at 888-373-7888 or text 233-733 if you see anything, and don't forget, if you see something wrong, you can always call 911.

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Workers prepare for solar eclipse viewing next month at Grand Teton National Park

    Workers prepare for solar eclipse viewing next month at Grand Teton National Park

    Saturday, July 15 2017 1:26 AM EDT2017-07-15 05:26:08 GMT
    The upcoming total solar eclipse will put more people in Grand Teton National Park than have ever been there before. That’s the word from the park public affairs office. Park administrators are preparing for the crush of people. Dangling midair 150 feet below a helicopter is dangerous, but 20  mountain climbing rangers do it every other week, just for practice. Jenny Lake District Ranger Scott Guenther explained,  “We’ve got folks who are nurses, paramedi...
    The upcoming total solar eclipse will put more people in Grand Teton National Park than have ever been there before. That’s the word from the park public affairs office. Park administrators are preparing for the crush of people. Dangling midair 150 feet below a helicopter is dangerous, but 20  mountain climbing rangers do it every other week, just for practice. Jenny Lake District Ranger Scott Guenther explained,  “We’ve got folks who are nurses, paramedi...

  • Stage II fire restrictions implemented in Yellowstone County

    Stage II fire restrictions implemented in Yellowstone County

    Friday, July 14 2017 6:06 PM EDT2017-07-14 22:06:41 GMT

    The continued hot, dry weather has prompted officials to step up fire restrictions in Yellowstone County. Stage II Fire restrictions were implemented Friday morning, July 14 on private lands in Yellowstone County.

    The continued hot, dry weather has prompted officials to step up fire restrictions in Yellowstone County. Stage II Fire restrictions were implemented Friday morning, July 14 on private lands in Yellowstone County.

  • Pope tacks sign on Vatican door: "No whining"

    Pope tacks sign on Vatican door: "No whining"

    Friday, July 14 2017 5:40 PM EDT2017-07-14 21:40:32 GMT

    If anyone had any doubts how Pope Francis feels about people who always complain, the answer is now tacked to the door of his frugal suite in a Vatican residence: "no whining". A picture of the red and white Italian language sign was posted on the Vatican insider website and its presence on the pope's door confirmed to Reuters by its editor-in-chief. The sign was given to Pope Francis recently by Italian psychologist and self-help author Salvo Noe. Francis promised Noe he...

    If anyone had any doubts how Pope Francis feels about people who always complain, the answer is now tacked to the door of his frugal suite in a Vatican residence: "no whining". A picture of the red and white Italian language sign was posted on the Vatican insider website and its presence on the pope's door confirmed to Reuters by its editor-in-chief. The sign was given to Pope Francis recently by Italian psychologist and self-help author Salvo Noe. Francis promised Noe he...

    •   