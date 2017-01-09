Super 8 Plays of the Week 1/9

Number 8: Senior's Charlie Klepps gets a reversal and take down of Capital's Nick Kunz for the title in the 120 weight class of the Tom LeProwse tournament in Bozeman.

Number 7: West's Jesse Owens with the up and under lay in over his head in the Bears' win over Central.

Number 6: Rocky Mountain's Craig Wilmore tips a pass from Lewis-Clark State before getting the dunk on the fast break.

Number 5: Senior's Nate Dick with the steal takes it back to the hoop in the Broncs loss to Central.

Number 4: Skyview's Zharan Richmond elevates for the dunk in the Falcons overtime win versus West.

Number 3: Skyview's RayQuan Evans gets the steal versus Bozeman and takes it back for the two handed slam.

Number 2: Skyview's Tyler Kinghorn with a pair of dunks, the first following a block by Zharan Richmond that leads to the slam in the Falcons win over Bozeman, then against West gets another big slam on the fast break.

Number 1: Central's Chrishon Dixon makes a no look, behind the back pass for the assist versus Senior in the Rams win.