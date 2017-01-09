Super 8 Plays of the Week 1/9 - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Super 8 Plays of the Week 1/9

Number 8: Senior's Charlie Klepps gets a reversal and take down of Capital's Nick Kunz for the title in the 120 weight class of the Tom LeProwse tournament in Bozeman.

Number 7: West's Jesse Owens with the up and under lay in over his head in the Bears' win over Central.

Number 6: Rocky Mountain's Craig Wilmore tips a pass from Lewis-Clark State before getting the dunk on the fast break.

Number 5: Senior's Nate Dick with the steal takes it back to the hoop in the Broncs loss to Central.

Number 4: Skyview's Zharan Richmond elevates for the dunk in the Falcons overtime win versus West.

Number 3: Skyview's RayQuan Evans gets the steal versus Bozeman and takes it back for the two handed slam.

Number 2: Skyview's Tyler Kinghorn with a pair of dunks, the first following a block by Zharan Richmond that leads to the slam in the Falcons win over Bozeman, then against West gets another big slam on the fast break.

Number 1: Central's Chrishon Dixon makes a no look, behind the back pass for the assist versus Senior in the Rams win.

  • UW's Taylor Rapp named to Jim Thorpe Award watch list

    Sophomore safety Taylor Rapp has been named to the preseason watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given annually to the nation's top college defensive back. Rapp was named to the Bronko Nagurski Award watch list yesterday. The Nagurski is given to the top overall defensive player.

  • Gabe Sulser shares influence going Griz after announcing commitment to UM Football

    Billings Senior standout Gabe Sulser, one of the most recruited prep players coming out of our area, announced via Twitter Thursday that he is committed to the University of Montana Football program.

  • WSU's O’Connell and Mata'afa named to award watch lists

    DALLAS – Washington State defensive lineman Hercules Mata'afa and offensive lineman Cody O'Connell were each named to preseason watch lists for the Bronco Nagurski and Outland Trophy, respectively, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced Thursday.

