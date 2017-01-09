Two suspects arrested in casino robbery

The continued hot, dry weather has prompted officials to step up fire restrictions in Yellowstone County. Stage II Fire restrictions were implemented Friday morning, July 14 on private lands in Yellowstone County.
If anyone had any doubts how Pope Francis feels about people who always complain, the answer is now tacked to the door of his frugal suite in a Vatican residence: "no whining". A picture of the red and white Italian language sign was posted on the Vatican insider website and its presence on the pope's door confirmed to Reuters by its editor-in-chief. The sign was given to Pope Francis recently by Italian psychologist and self-help author Salvo Noe. Francis promised Noe he...
KULR-8 has a crew on the scene of a large wildfire burning on Fly Creek Road in Big Horn County. Briana Monte is reporting that firefighters are trucking in water. The flames appear to be contained. When you see news happening near you let us know by emailing reportit@kulr.com.
KULR-8 is looking for this year's kid correspondent to help review the rides, food, and activities at MontanaFair.
Two pedestrians in the Heights could be getting a citation for crossing the street when they were not supposed to.
Between nursing patients at Billings Clinic and raising her children, Hope Cicero pushes her body to new limits, fueled by a passion for one high-intensity workout program. "After I had kids, I met up with a friend and we were doing some workouts in her garage, and she had this thing called Crossfit," Cicero said. "It was tons of fun, and then it got way more competitive and you're competing against yourself." Cicero said she was always competitive, and he...
Billings Senior standout Gabe Sulser, one of the most recruited prep players coming out of our area, announced via Twitter Thursday that he is committed to the University of Montana Football program.
Each year, thousands of fans and athletes make their way to Billings from across the state to compete in the annual Big Sky State Games.
It's camping and backing packing season in Montana and the US Forest Service in Red Lodge says many people are making common mistakes.
One woman's story of how she chose to use her sick days for "mental health" has gone viral after she shared the response she got from a very understanding CEO.
According to Montana Highway Patrol, three people died Thursday afternoon in a two-car crash on I-94 near Hysham. Trooper Scott McDermott says the car transporting the three people who died had North Dakota plates. He says the car with North Dakota plates rolled through the median, killing all three people in the car. Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash. The highway is back open tonight after one lane in each direction of the east and westbound lanes was ...
Two pedestrians in the Heights could be getting a citation for crossing the street when they were not supposed to.
When symptoms seem more serious than a simple cough, it's not unlikely to turn to "Dr. Google." Across the US people give themselves a scare by googling their symptoms in an attempt to self-diagnose.
