Two suspects arrested in casino robbery

Detectives with the Billings Police Department have identified, sought and received arrest warrants for two suspects in the November armed robbery of Lucky Lil's Casino.

The casino and it's patrons were robbed at gunpoint on November 11th and today, the US Marshal Task Force found and arrested both suspected men.

The suspects have been identified as Steven Delgadillo,19, and Kaleb Tull, 20.

Both are from Billings.

Police are still searching for one more suspect.