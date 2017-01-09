Billings airport announces year-round daily flight to Dallas

Billings Logan International Airport, Billings Chamber of Commerce, Big Sky Economic Development, and the Billings Tourism Business Improvement District announced Monday American Airlines will begin a year-round, daily nonstop flight between Billings and Dallas, Texas.

The service will begin June 2, 2017. Flight time between the two cities is three hours.

"This new direct flight to Dallas, Texas is a great opportunity for the community to enhance local business opportunities and to make great one stop connections to the South East, Caribbean, and Latin America," Kevin Ploehn, the Director of Aviation and Transit for the City of Billings, said.

"The community has been asking for direct air service to the southern United States for a number of years," John Brewer, the President/CEO of the Billings Chamber of Commerce, said. "The business community, including the leadership of the Billings Tourism Business Improvement District, stepped up financially to provide a guarantee to American Airlines. But it wasn't until after a contingent met face to face with American in Dallas to share the Billings story of business growth and economic prosperity did the airline truly understand the potential."

According to American Airlines' website, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport is the airline's largest hub.