Can someone really die of a broken heart? Local doctors weigh in

The world was stunned when Carrie Fisher passed away at the age of 60, and even more surprised when her mother, Debbie Reynolds, passed away the very next day due to a stroke, or what some are calling "broken heart syndrome."

When Todd Fisher's mother, Debbie Reynolds, passed away the day after his sister Carrie, he told 20/20, "The love story is uncanny and to exit the planet, it makes Romeo and Juliet look like soft stuff."

Billings Clinic Adult Inpatient Psychiatric Unit Medical Director Amy Schuett says "broken heart syndrome", also known as takotsubo cardiomyopathy, is very real. Dr. Schuett says it is both an emotional and a physiological response that we have when we grieve.

"We feel emotions, sadness, anger, but we also feel it physically," says Schuett. "What can happen is an influx of a high amount of catecholamines, and that can cause spasms of the coronary arteries."

"[Debbie Reynolds] was vulnerable," says clinical psychologist Karen Kietzman. "She was very grief stricken... We get tense and stressed-out. It's probably because she was vulnerable. I'm sure that was why she died."

Dr. Shuett says "broken heart syndrome" occurs in about one to two percent of acute cardiac events and is most likely to happen in post-menopausal women. Dr. Keitzman says on the Holmes and Rahe stress scale, that rates different types of stress, losing a child is at the top of the list with 400-500 points of stress.

Dr.Kietzman recommends people who are going through "broken heart syndrome" practice deep breathing, do a type of memorializing for the lost loved one and substitute negative thoughts with positive ones.