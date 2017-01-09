Authorities looking for Missoula man with previous robbery charges

The United States Marshals Service, District of Montana is looking for an offender who has a previous charge of robbery.

Rio Beierle is wanted for probation violations with an underlying charge of robbery according to the US Marshal Service.

His last known residence is in Missoula.

Beierle is 21 years old, 5 ft. 11 in. and approximately 155 lbs. He is a white male with brown hair, brown eyes.

If you have any information, please call the US Marshal Services District of Montana office at (406) 247-7030.

If you do encounter Beierle, please do not take action yourself. Any person we feature on Manhunt Monday could be considered dangerous. Please just contact authorities.