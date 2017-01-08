Beating the winter blues

If you've been feeling a little blue since the weather got colder and the snow started to fall, you're not alone.

Lyle Seavy, the director of Billings Clinics department of psychiatry says the "winter blues" or seasonal affective disorder affect 10 to 20 percent of people.

The days get shorter in the winter and we spend more time inside, which means your not getting as much natural vitamin D

To try to combat the winter blues, try to eat healthier. Also, try to stay active. If you're used to going outside, you can still do so in the winter! Just bundle up, or try indoor activities. Try to get as much light as you can. If you're not getting the vitamin D you need, try to sit close to windows or you can even buy a light box.