Sen. McConnell makes promise on health care bill

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate's top Republican says lawmakers will replace the existing health care law with a GOP version "rapidly."
    
The promise by Sen. Mitch McConnell to move fast comes as Reince Priebus, a top aide to President-elect Donald Trump, says it would be "ideal" if Congress could repeal and replace the law in one fell swoop, but acknowledged that might not happen.
    
McConnell tells CBS' "Face the Nation" the first step in Congress will be repealing the law in the Senate this week and sending that bill to the House for approval.
    
McConnell says "we will be replacing it rapidly after repealing it." He's not saying how quickly that might happen.

