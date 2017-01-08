Billings Prep Basketball Highlights and Scores

Arlee 85, Noxon 35



Bainville 56, Plentywood 52



Baker 45, Forsyth 29



Belgrade 71, Browning 37



Big Sandy 65, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 55



Big Timber 63, Jefferson (Boulder) 47



Billings Skyview 69, Bozeman 60



Billings West 53, Billings Central 41



Bridger 67, Fromberg 30



Butte 51, Great Falls Russell 46



Butte Central 51, Livingston 46



Chinook 64, Turner 41



Darby 39, Drummond 34



Deer Lodge 57, Florence 49



Dillon 56, Stevensville 41



Dutton-Brady 65, Simms 50



Ekalaka 64, Terry 54



Ennis 62, Phillipsburg 24



Frenchtown 46, Corvallis 31



Gallatin Valley Christian 58, Foothills Christian 45



Geraldine/Highwood 61, Winnett-Grass Range 49



Glasgow 69, Harlem 44



Glendive 63, Wolf Point 44



Hamilton 80, Whitefish 70



Hardin 102, Sidney 59



Harlowton 64, Roberts 28



Havre 60, Lewistown (Fergus) 51



Hays-Lodgepole 73, Fort Benton 18



Huntley Project 60, Columbus 48



Kalispell Glacier 45, Post Falls, Idaho 40



Lame Deer 68, Colstrip 63



Laurel 54, Miles City 49



Lincoln 65, White Sulphur Springs 61



Lodge Grass 86, St. Labre 77



Malta 54, Roundup 38



Manhattan Christian 77, Shields Valley 29



Melstone 64, Broadus 17



Missoula Hellgate 69, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 57



Missoula Loyola 86, Libby 71



Mon-Dak 58, Fairview 44



Nashua 50, Circle 43



Plains 71, Hot Springs 49



Polson 74, Columbia Falls 62



Poplar 66, Lustre Christian 50



Reed Point-Rapelje 74, Broadview-Lavina 40



Richey-Lambert 45, Culbertson 31



Rocky Boy 81, Choteau 79



Ronan 61, Troy 20



Savage 71, Brockton 53



Seeley-Swan 59, Charlo 26



Shepherd 57, Red Lodge 38



Stillwater Christian 44, Valley Christian 42



Townsend 63, Three Forks 54



Two Eagle River 59, Clark Fork 36



Wibaux 67, Custer-Hysham 45



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Arlee 51, Noxon 20



Baker 57, Forsyth 36



Belgrade 49, Browning 43



Big Timber 34, Jefferson (Boulder) 31



Billings Senior 48, Billings Central 45



Bridger 42, Fromberg 17



Broadview-Lavina 66, Reed Point-Rapelje 39



Butte Central 67, Livingston 30



Centerville 51, Roy-Winifred 35



Chester-Joplin-Inverness 46, Big Sandy 37



Circle 59, Nashua 27



Colstrip 66, Lame Deer 49



Columbia Falls 68, Polson 19



Dillon 51, Stevensville 28



Ekalaka 47, Terry 39



Ennis 62, Phillipsburg 24



Eureka 33, Thompson Falls 27



Florence 51, Deer Lodge 47



Fort Benton 60, Hays-Lodgepole 21



Frenchtown 55, Corvallis 45



Glasgow 46, Harlem 26



Great Falls Central 71, Sunburst 8



Great Falls Russell 55, Butte 35



Hamilton 46, Whitefish 25



Hardin 72, Sidney 27



Harlowton 63, Roberts 14



Havre 53, Lewistown (Fergus) 41



Huntley Project 41, Columbus 26



Laurel 63, Miles City 51



Libby 57, Missoula Loyola 34



Malta 51, Roundup 27



Melstone 48, Broadus 32



Missoula Hellgate 55, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 43



Mon-Dak 55, Fairview 36



North Country 61, Dodson 35



Plains 47, Hot Springs 25



Plentywood 50, Bainville 35



Poplar 67, Lustre Christian 40



Post Falls, Idaho 51, Kalispell Glacier 49, OT



Red Lodge 59, Shepherd 51



Richey-Lambert 48, Culbertson 40



Rocky Boy 52, Choteau 50



Savage 55, Brockton 15



Seeley-Swan 31, Charlo 18



Simms 58, Dutton-Brady 31



Townsend 66, Three Forks 37



Valier 54, Augusta 49



White Sulphur Springs 55, Lincoln 32



Wibaux 41, Custer-Hysham 25



Wolf Point 60, Glendive 48