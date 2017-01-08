Billings Prep Basketball Highlights and Scores

Arlee 85, Noxon 35
Bainville 56, Plentywood 52
Baker 45, Forsyth 29
Belgrade 71, Browning 37
Big Sandy 65, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 55
Big Timber 63, Jefferson (Boulder) 47
Billings Skyview 69, Bozeman 60
Billings West 53, Billings Central 41
Bridger 67, Fromberg 30
Butte 51, Great Falls Russell 46
Butte Central 51, Livingston 46
Chinook 64, Turner 41
Darby 39, Drummond 34
Deer Lodge 57, Florence 49
Dillon 56, Stevensville 41
Dutton-Brady 65, Simms 50
Ekalaka 64, Terry 54
Ennis 62, Phillipsburg 24
Frenchtown 46, Corvallis 31
Gallatin Valley Christian 58, Foothills Christian 45
Geraldine/Highwood 61, Winnett-Grass Range 49
Glasgow 69, Harlem 44
Glendive 63, Wolf Point 44
Hamilton 80, Whitefish 70
Hardin 102, Sidney 59
Harlowton 64, Roberts 28
Havre 60, Lewistown (Fergus) 51
Hays-Lodgepole 73, Fort Benton 18
Huntley Project 60, Columbus 48
Kalispell Glacier 45, Post Falls, Idaho 40
Lame Deer 68, Colstrip 63
Laurel 54, Miles City 49
Lincoln 65, White Sulphur Springs 61
Lodge Grass 86, St. Labre 77
Malta 54, Roundup 38
Manhattan Christian 77, Shields Valley 29
Melstone 64, Broadus 17
Missoula Hellgate 69, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 57
Missoula Loyola 86, Libby 71
Mon-Dak 58, Fairview 44
Nashua 50, Circle 43
Plains 71, Hot Springs 49
Polson 74, Columbia Falls 62
Poplar 66, Lustre Christian 50
Reed Point-Rapelje 74, Broadview-Lavina 40
Richey-Lambert 45, Culbertson 31
Rocky Boy 81, Choteau 79
Ronan 61, Troy 20
Savage 71, Brockton 53
Seeley-Swan 59, Charlo 26
Shepherd 57, Red Lodge 38
Stillwater Christian 44, Valley Christian 42
Townsend 63, Three Forks 54
Two Eagle River 59, Clark Fork 36
Wibaux 67, Custer-Hysham 45
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arlee 51, Noxon 20
Baker 57, Forsyth 36
Belgrade 49, Browning 43
Big Timber 34, Jefferson (Boulder) 31
Billings Senior 48, Billings Central 45
Bridger 42, Fromberg 17
Broadview-Lavina 66, Reed Point-Rapelje 39
Butte Central 67, Livingston 30
Centerville 51, Roy-Winifred 35
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 46, Big Sandy 37
Circle 59, Nashua 27
Colstrip 66, Lame Deer 49
Columbia Falls 68, Polson 19
Dillon 51, Stevensville 28
Ekalaka 47, Terry 39
Ennis 62, Phillipsburg 24
Eureka 33, Thompson Falls 27
Florence 51, Deer Lodge 47
Fort Benton 60, Hays-Lodgepole 21
Frenchtown 55, Corvallis 45
Glasgow 46, Harlem 26
Great Falls Central 71, Sunburst 8
Great Falls Russell 55, Butte 35
Hamilton 46, Whitefish 25
Hardin 72, Sidney 27
Harlowton 63, Roberts 14
Havre 53, Lewistown (Fergus) 41
Huntley Project 41, Columbus 26
Laurel 63, Miles City 51
Libby 57, Missoula Loyola 34
Malta 51, Roundup 27
Melstone 48, Broadus 32
Missoula Hellgate 55, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 43
Mon-Dak 55, Fairview 36
North Country 61, Dodson 35
Plains 47, Hot Springs 25
Plentywood 50, Bainville 35
Poplar 67, Lustre Christian 40
Post Falls, Idaho 51, Kalispell Glacier 49, OT
Red Lodge 59, Shepherd 51
Richey-Lambert 48, Culbertson 40
Rocky Boy 52, Choteau 50
Savage 55, Brockton 15
Seeley-Swan 31, Charlo 18
Simms 58, Dutton-Brady 31
Townsend 66, Three Forks 37
Valier 54, Augusta 49
White Sulphur Springs 55, Lincoln 32
Wibaux 41, Custer-Hysham 25
Wolf Point 60, Glendive 48
