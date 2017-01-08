Two garages catch fire Saturday

Just before 2:30 Saturday afternoon, Billings Fire and Billings Police responded to a garage fire on the 800 block of Avenue D.

The Battalion Chief said crews were able to put out the first garage fire quickly, but shortly after they controlled the flames another fire broke out in a garage a few houses down.

No injuries were reported but, according to a news release, the fire caused around $40,000 of damage between the two buildings.

The news release says the cause of both fires was incendiary.