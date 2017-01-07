New study shows introducing kids to peanuts at early age are at less risk for allergies

For the longest time, doctors have recommended waiting to introduce certain foods to your children because of potential allergies. A new study shows, a possible cause of allergic reactions is waiting to introduce your kids to those foods.

You used to have to wait to give your children certain foods until they were at least a year old or in some cases, older. According to the national institutes of health a new study shows, introducing your kids to peanut products earlier are actually at less of a risk of developing the common, peanut allergy.

The perfect window to introduce your kids to peanut products, Billings Clinic Pediatrician Katheryn Lysinger says is between four and 12 months.

She says that's when the body is willing and ready to accept new foods. After that window, the body starts being less acceptive and starts developing allergies, she says they aren't sure why.

Doctors have developed three groups to place kids in to determine when they should start eating peanuts or any other allergy-prone foods.

Lysinger says the kids at higher risk for allergies may have severe Eczema or allergic reactions to eggs. This group should be introduced at an early age -- between four and six months.

Children at a moderate risk have moderate Eczema and are recommended to have peanuts five to six months.

Then kids at a low risk level can start at about six months as well.

Lysinger says Eczema, food and seasonal allergies are usually connected with one another.

"It's recommended you start with a small amount and young infants cannot do nuts so it's not peanuts themselves but peanut products, so you can get the powdered peanuts, peanut butter, there's a peanut puff called Bamba that can be used as well," she said.

Lysinger says when you introduce your child to peanuts, water it down and wait ten minutes to make sure there's no reaction. then expose them to the foods weekly.