Landfill expansion proposal discussion next week

Residents and the city will be meeting next week to talk about the proposal to expand the landfill and express their thoughts.

Usually, one man's trash, is another man's treasure. But Gary Buchanan feels differently and has growing concerns about the expansion of the landfill that sits not far from his home.

According to Dave Mumford with Public Works, the city of Billings owns property on both sides of Hillcrest Road. He says as development continues, they're going to need that land established before the landfill is surrounded by homes.

Buchanan is expressing concern about property values and quality of life if the proposal is passed.

"I'm extremely concerned about fire control in the current landfill and I'd be even more concerned about a large landfill and about trash and debris," Buchanan said.

Mumford says they wouldn't need to actually use the land for another 40 to 50 years.

If you would like to attend the meeting, it will be held Tuesday, January 10th, at 6:30 at Blue Creek School.