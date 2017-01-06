Billings Airport takes steps to prepare for disasters

Although Montana is far way away from Florida, an active shooter situation still could happen here.

Billings Logan International Airport takes steps to make sure the staff is prepared for disasters such as an active shooter situation.

Airport director Kevin Ploehn says there are never as many people in the airport on a daily basis as there are at the Fort Lauderdale airport. But you never know what could happen.

He says it's hard for the public to be prepared for an active shooter situation, but he wants to make sure the staff is prepared.

He says the staff has already been through active shooter training classes.