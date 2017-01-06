Montana Planned Parenthood working to keep doors open despite defunding announcement

House Speaker Paul Ryan announced a measure, stripping funds from Planned Parenthood. will be included in an upcoming bill to repeal ObamaCare. Planned Parenthood of Montana President and CEO Martha Stahl said the decision affects more than 13,000 local patients each year.

"It's not money that Planned Parenthood gets just to exist, it's reimbursement for services that we provide to those patients," Stahl said. "More than 95 percent of the work that we do is really primary preventative health care, so annual exams, cancer screenings, HIV testing, STI testing and treatment, birth control visits...family planning. Of course, we also provide abortion services, and we're very proud to be able to offer that and to be one of the few providers in Montana that does do that." -Martha Stahl, Planned Parenthood of Montana President & CEO

Stahl said Planned Parenthood has provided these services for Montanans for almost 50 years now, for generations of patients of all ages and walks of life. The CEO said defunding the clinic would have the biggest impact on low-income patients, but the clinic is working on contingency plans to keep doors open for patients needing services.

"We've been anticipating this for several years now, since Mike Pence first introduced a bill to defund Planned Parenthood," Stahl said.

Stahl said many Montanans also foresaw the decision.

"Immediately following the election, we saw a huge increase of patients wanting to get in as soon as possible and wanting long term contraception."

Stahl said Planned Parenthood is really thinking hard about how they can continue to provide services without Medicaid reimbursement funds.

"Our first and foremost priority is to be sure our patients know that our doors will remain open."



