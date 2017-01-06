Montana Planned Parenthood working to keep doors open despite de - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Montana Planned Parenthood working to keep doors open despite defunding announcement

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

House Speaker Paul Ryan announced a measure, stripping funds from Planned Parenthood. will be included in an upcoming bill to repeal ObamaCare. Planned Parenthood of Montana President and CEO Martha Stahl said the decision affects more than 13,000 local patients each year.

"It's not money that Planned Parenthood gets just to exist, it's reimbursement for services that we provide to those patients," Stahl said. "More than 95 percent of the work that we do is really primary preventative health care, so annual exams, cancer screenings, HIV testing, STI testing and treatment, birth control visits...family planning. Of course, we also provide abortion services, and we're very proud to be able to offer that and to be one of the few providers in Montana that does do that." 

                                                                                                                 -Martha Stahl, Planned Parenthood of Montana President & CEO

Stahl said Planned Parenthood has provided these services for Montanans for almost 50 years now, for generations of patients of all ages and walks of life. The CEO said defunding the clinic would have the biggest impact on low-income patients, but the clinic is working on contingency plans to keep doors open for patients needing services.

"We've been anticipating this for several years now, since Mike Pence first introduced a bill to defund Planned Parenthood," Stahl said.

Stahl said many Montanans also foresaw the decision.

"Immediately following the election, we saw a huge increase of patients wanting to get in as soon as possible and wanting long term contraception."

Stahl said Planned Parenthood is really thinking hard about how they can continue to provide services without Medicaid reimbursement funds.

"Our first and foremost priority is to be sure our patients know that our doors will remain open."


 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman requests sick leave for mental health; CEO's response goes viral

    Woman requests sick leave for mental health; CEO's response goes viral

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-07-11 20:01:12 GMT

    One woman's story of how she chose to use her sick days for "mental health" has gone viral after she shared the response she got from a very understanding CEO. 

    One woman's story of how she chose to use her sick days for "mental health" has gone viral after she shared the response she got from a very understanding CEO. 

  • Missing Kayaker identified after body recovered from Rock Creek

    Missing Kayaker identified after body recovered from Rock Creek

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 12:40 PM EDT2017-07-11 16:40:13 GMT

    The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the kayaker pulled from Rock Creek Tuesday morning as Thomas Bajo, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona.

    The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the kayaker pulled from Rock Creek Tuesday morning as Thomas Bajo, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona.

  • Laurel volunteer firefighter's gear stolen

    Laurel volunteer firefighter's gear stolen

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 8:37 PM EDT2017-07-12 00:37:38 GMT

    A volunteer firefighter's gear goes missing during the grand finale of the Laurel fireworks show on the fourth of July.

    A volunteer firefighter's gear goes missing during the grand finale of the Laurel fireworks show on the fourth of July.

  • Beachgoers form human chain to rescue family in water

    Beachgoers form human chain to rescue family in water

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-07-11 21:30:08 GMT

    PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) - Beachgoers in Florida formed an 80-person human chain to rescue a family that got too far out in the ocean and nearly drowned. The Panama City News Herald reports that it all started Saturday when Roberta Ursrey noticed her sons were too far from shore and began screaming for help.

    PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) - Beachgoers in Florida formed an 80-person human chain to rescue a family that got too far out in the ocean and nearly drowned. The Panama City News Herald reports that it all started Saturday when Roberta Ursrey noticed her sons were too far from shore and began screaming for help.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • 16 dead in Mississippi in worst Marine crash since 2005

    16 dead in Mississippi in worst Marine crash since 2005

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 3:33 AM EDT2017-07-12 07:33:08 GMT
    Officials say a U.S. military plane used for refueling crashed into a field in rural Mississippi, killing at least 16 people aboard and spreading debris for miles and creating a fiery wreckage.
    Officials say a U.S. military plane used for refueling crashed into a field in rural Mississippi, killing at least 16 people aboard and spreading debris for miles and creating a fiery wreckage.

  • Drones temporarily shutdown 14 firefighting efforts

    Drones temporarily shutdown 14 firefighting efforts

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:12 PM EDT2017-07-11 17:12:51 GMT

    The growing popularity of drones is causing serious risks to firefighters. Federal, state, and local wildland fire management agencies and the Federal Aviation Administration urge members of the public not to fly “Unmanned Aircraft Systems” or drones over or near wildfires. So far this year, there have been 17 documented instances of unauthorized drone flights over or near wildfires.

    The growing popularity of drones is causing serious risks to firefighters. Federal, state, and local wildland fire management agencies and the Federal Aviation Administration urge members of the public not to fly “Unmanned Aircraft Systems” or drones over or near wildfires. So far this year, there have been 17 documented instances of unauthorized drone flights over or near wildfires.

  • Largest Montana health insurer plans another big rate hike

    Largest Montana health insurer plans another big rate hike

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 6:48 PM EDT2017-07-11 22:48:32 GMT

    Next year's rate hikes proposed by the three health insurance companies in Montana that offer individual plans through the Affordable Care Act show just how uncertain they are about the federal law's future.

    Next year's rate hikes proposed by the three health insurance companies in Montana that offer individual plans through the Affordable Care Act show just how uncertain they are about the federal law's future.