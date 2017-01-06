Images released of robbery suspect

The public is being asked to help identify a person who they say tried to rob a convenience store clerk.

Billings police say the attempted robbery happened just before 9:30 a.m. on December 28th at the 3G's on Wicks Lane.

Police say the suspect walked into the store and pointed an object at the clerk and demanded money.

They say the suspect ran from the store when he thought an alarm was activated.

If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to call Billings Police Detectives at 657-8473 or Crime Stoppers at 245-6660.