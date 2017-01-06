Images released of robbery suspect - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Images released of robbery suspect

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The public is being asked to help identify a person who they say tried to rob a convenience store clerk.

Billings police say the attempted robbery happened just before 9:30 a.m. on December 28th at the 3G's on Wicks Lane.

Police say the suspect walked into the store and pointed an object at the clerk and demanded money.

They say the suspect ran from the store when he thought an alarm was activated.

If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to call Billings Police Detectives at 657-8473 or Crime Stoppers at 245-6660.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman requests sick leave for mental health; CEO's response goes viral

    Woman requests sick leave for mental health; CEO's response goes viral

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-07-11 20:01:12 GMT

    One woman's story of how she chose to use her sick days for "mental health" has gone viral after she shared the response she got from a very understanding CEO. 

    One woman's story of how she chose to use her sick days for "mental health" has gone viral after she shared the response she got from a very understanding CEO. 

  • Missing Kayaker identified after body recovered from Rock Creek

    Missing Kayaker identified after body recovered from Rock Creek

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 12:40 PM EDT2017-07-11 16:40:13 GMT

    The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the kayaker pulled from Rock Creek Tuesday morning as Thomas Bajo, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona.

    The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the kayaker pulled from Rock Creek Tuesday morning as Thomas Bajo, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona.

  • Laurel volunteer firefighter's gear stolen

    Laurel volunteer firefighter's gear stolen

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 8:37 PM EDT2017-07-12 00:37:38 GMT

    A volunteer firefighter's gear goes missing during the grand finale of the Laurel fireworks show on the fourth of July.

    A volunteer firefighter's gear goes missing during the grand finale of the Laurel fireworks show on the fourth of July.

  • Beachgoers form human chain to rescue family in water

    Beachgoers form human chain to rescue family in water

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-07-11 21:30:08 GMT

    PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) - Beachgoers in Florida formed an 80-person human chain to rescue a family that got too far out in the ocean and nearly drowned. The Panama City News Herald reports that it all started Saturday when Roberta Ursrey noticed her sons were too far from shore and began screaming for help.

    PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) - Beachgoers in Florida formed an 80-person human chain to rescue a family that got too far out in the ocean and nearly drowned. The Panama City News Herald reports that it all started Saturday when Roberta Ursrey noticed her sons were too far from shore and began screaming for help.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • 16 dead in Mississippi in worst Marine crash since 2005

    16 dead in Mississippi in worst Marine crash since 2005

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 3:33 AM EDT2017-07-12 07:33:08 GMT
    Officials say a U.S. military plane used for refueling crashed into a field in rural Mississippi, killing at least 16 people aboard and spreading debris for miles and creating a fiery wreckage.
    Officials say a U.S. military plane used for refueling crashed into a field in rural Mississippi, killing at least 16 people aboard and spreading debris for miles and creating a fiery wreckage.

  • Drones temporarily shutdown 14 firefighting efforts

    Drones temporarily shutdown 14 firefighting efforts

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:12 PM EDT2017-07-11 17:12:51 GMT

    The growing popularity of drones is causing serious risks to firefighters. Federal, state, and local wildland fire management agencies and the Federal Aviation Administration urge members of the public not to fly “Unmanned Aircraft Systems” or drones over or near wildfires. So far this year, there have been 17 documented instances of unauthorized drone flights over or near wildfires.

    The growing popularity of drones is causing serious risks to firefighters. Federal, state, and local wildland fire management agencies and the Federal Aviation Administration urge members of the public not to fly “Unmanned Aircraft Systems” or drones over or near wildfires. So far this year, there have been 17 documented instances of unauthorized drone flights over or near wildfires.

  • Largest Montana health insurer plans another big rate hike

    Largest Montana health insurer plans another big rate hike

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 6:48 PM EDT2017-07-11 22:48:32 GMT

    Next year's rate hikes proposed by the three health insurance companies in Montana that offer individual plans through the Affordable Care Act show just how uncertain they are about the federal law's future.

    Next year's rate hikes proposed by the three health insurance companies in Montana that offer individual plans through the Affordable Care Act show just how uncertain they are about the federal law's future.