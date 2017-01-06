Billings police investigate strong arm robbery

Billings police are investigating after a report of a strong arm robbery in the city Friday morning.

Police say they were called to a residence on Lewis Avenue, near Division Street at 10:45 a.m.

They say two men told them a woman known to them knocked on their door.

The men said moments later, their door was kicked in and the woman, along with two men they didn't know, came into the apartment.

Police say the suspects searched the apartment and took a phone and computer equipment.

They say the investigation is ongoing.