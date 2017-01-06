Bitter cold grips Wyoming, many readings of 30 below - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Bitter cold grips Wyoming, many readings of 30 below

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming residents woke up Friday to some of the coldest temperatures and wind chills in a long time.
    
Temperatures across the state Friday morning were well below zero, with many readings in the 30 below range.
    
The National Weather Service says the temperature in Laramie dipped to 40 below overnight. That's the fifth coldest reading in Laramie in more than 50 years. The top four coldest temperatures in Laramie occurred in 1962 and 1963.
    
Many record lows were set elsewhere.
    
Wind made it feel like 60 below in some areas, prompting warnings about frostbite and hypothermia.
    
However, the worst of the cold should be over as temperatures and expected to warm up through the weekend. Some areas of southeast Wyoming could see 40s on Sunday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • WyomingMore>>

  • Wyoming sulfur pile burns with otherworldly effects

    Wyoming sulfur pile burns with otherworldly effects

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 1:07 AM EDT2017-07-11 05:07:06 GMT

    If you ever wondered what a burning pile of sulfur looks like, the answer is like a UFO crash site or maybe a scene on another planet.

    If you ever wondered what a burning pile of sulfur looks like, the answer is like a UFO crash site or maybe a scene on another planet.

  • Which Pokémon does Montana want the most?

    Which Pokémon does Montana want the most?

    Saturday, July 8 2017 2:35 AM EDT2017-07-08 06:35:14 GMT

    This time last year, the U.S. was in the grip of Pokémon Go fever. Cities across the nation were swarmed by people desperately hunting for their favorite monsters. To celebrate the game’s anniversary, decluttr decided to find out which Pokémon each state is searching for in 2017.

    This time last year, the U.S. was in the grip of Pokémon Go fever. Cities across the nation were swarmed by people desperately hunting for their favorite monsters. To celebrate the game’s anniversary, decluttr decided to find out which Pokémon each state is searching for in 2017.

  • Wyoming ferret report

    Wyoming ferret report

    Friday, July 7 2017 1:10 AM EDT2017-07-07 05:10:54 GMT
    Wyoming may get more ferrets in a year of two, and Meeteetse will get more ferrets this summer. The home of the Black Footed Ferrets finally got them back last summer. America’s rarest mammal was reintroduced to the northwest Wyoming community where they were discovered 35 years earlier. Last July 35 ferrets were put back on the Meeteetse area ranches where they were found in 1982. At that time Black Footed Ferrets were thought to be extinct. In September, Wyoming’s Game ...
    Wyoming may get more ferrets in a year of two, and Meeteetse will get more ferrets this summer. The home of the Black Footed Ferrets finally got them back last summer. America’s rarest mammal was reintroduced to the northwest Wyoming community where they were discovered 35 years earlier. Last July 35 ferrets were put back on the Meeteetse area ranches where they were found in 1982. At that time Black Footed Ferrets were thought to be extinct. In September, Wyoming’s Game ...
    •   