Governor names new fish and wildlife, agriculture directors

By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has named two people to vacant cabinet positions, leaving two more positions for him to fill.
    
Bullock spokesman Tim Crowe said Friday that University of Montana law professor Martha Williams will become the director of the Department of Fish Wildlife and Parks on Feb. 1.
    
Williams was the U.S. Department of Interior's deputy solicitor and FWP's legal counsel before that.
    
Bullock also named Ben Thomas as director of the Department of Agriculture. Governor's officials say Thomas spent most of his career in the U.S. Department of Agriculture, most recently as deputy undersecretary for its marketing and regulatory programs.
    
Six cabinet members and key Bullock staffers resigned before the governor started his second term this month. Vacancies remain in two departments: Commerce and Corrections.

    •   