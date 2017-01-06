With more snow coming, what's next for side streets?

With more snow coming this weekend, many residents are upset about their side streets not being plowed. KULR-8 worked on this story last month, but we wanted to see if anything would change with more snow.

We have some news that might not make some people too happy.

Even with Billings seeing record snow in December for the first time in decades, the city doesn't plan on plowing secondary streets, even with the accumulation of more snow.

Public Works Director Dave Mumford says when the snow first fell, they would have had to plow the streets then. But now the snow has hardened.

He says even if they use the big graders, it will move the ice, but the asphalt will come up with it. They're stuck like glue right now

So even with more snow, they won't be able to touch the side roads, but Mumford has another concern.

"Ice will start to melt, the tires will start to make the ruts and you end up with the three tracks, but you end up with three tracks the way people tend to drive so you kind of have a hard time getting around each other," he said.

Mumford says there's no set snow removal budget, just an overall street maintenance budget. So if it comes down to it, they'll have to reduce some summer street work or tap into their reserves..