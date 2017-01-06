Chippewa Cree requests federal funding for Rocky Boy

Rocky Boy residents could be boiling their tap water for at least another week as the Tribal Water Resources Department now expects the EPA to lift the boil order on January 13th.

The boil water order has been in effect since December 23rd, after freezing weather caused multiple pipes and main lines to break.

The good news: all bacteria test results are coming back safe.

That boil order is meant to serve as a precaution moving forward.

But TWRD interim director Dustin White says the Chippewa Cree tribe has spent almost $70,000 on repairs, overtime and bottled water.

They're now forced to request emergency funding from multiple federal agencies.

Senator Steve Daines also submitted a letter to the Indian Health Service on the tribe's behalf, asking them to comply with the request for funding.