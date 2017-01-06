Michigan mom petitions to remove candy from grocery checkout

A Michigan mom is petitioning her local grocery chain Meijer to get rid of candy, junk-food and tabloid magazines at checkout - and replace them with healthy snacks and educational books.

Jane Kramer's petition has more than 1,000 signatures. In the petition, she says grocery stores have a responsibility to think about their shoppers’ health and create a supportive environment for all shoppers. She says current checkout setups are a powerful marketing tool that do more harm than good, especially when kids are around.

But others disagree, saying parents need to make those choices.

Some grocery stores, including Aldi, have recently removed the candy from their aisles and gotten positive feedback from customers. Walmart has also committed to moving granola bars and other healthy snacks near their registers.

Kramer says Meijer has not responded to her personally yet, but they did release this statement:

"Millions of customers come to Meijer each week and our goal is to ensure our offerings appeal to the needs of a very broad and diverse customer base. We are proud of the healthy choices we offer throughout our stores, as well as the fact that our customers can count on us for all of their shopping needs, whatever their buying preference."

The Center for Science in the Public Interest says retailers, like supermarkets and convenience stores, are set up so people will purchase particular foods and more food through their layout, product displays, and in-store promotions.